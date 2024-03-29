Is Ronda Rousey good at wrestling? Exploring why 8-time champion believes she's not!

Ronda Rousey was one of the few superstars who transitioned from combat sports to the world of pro wrestling. However, her wrestling career in WWE was a roller coaster ride, as it saw many highs and lows. The Rowdy One often remained controversial due to her in-ring skills in the Stamford-based promotion.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Becky Lynch spoke about The Baddest Woman on the Planet. She believed that Ronda Rousey's wrestling skills were far behind when it came to the squared circle. Lynch, however, did not mean it with any disrespect.

The Man elucidated that Rousey came from a different industry, which is why it could have been difficult for her to adapt to pro wrestling. Becky Lynch believes that WWE should have handled her differently. Moreover, she highlighted that one has to invest time in order to learn the art of pro wrestling.

"She was coming from a different industry, she should've been handled differently... I mean this with respect, but she couldn't wrestle. Like, what we do isn't just something that you can have one good match and then, okay, yeah, I'm off to races... You have to be diligent about learning your craft," Becky Lynch said.

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch crossed paths in 2019 when both superstars, along with Charlotte Flair, headlined WrestleMania 35. However, they never wrestled each other in a one-on-one match inside the squared circle.

Ronda Rousey's accomplishments in WWE

Ronda Rousey's short stint in WWE was quite memorable, as she won multiple titles in the Stamford-based promotion. She captured the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2018 after defeating Alexa Bliss, which was her first title in the company.

The Rowdy One went on to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at Extreme Rules 2022 after defeating Liv Morgan. During her run in WWE, she also won the Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2022 and feuded with various top-tier superstars of the women's division.

As mentioned above, Ronda Rousey's biggest accomplishment came in 2019 when she headlined WrestleMania 35 with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. During her last days in WWE, she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with her frenemy, Shayna Baszler.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet left the Stamford-based promotion last year after wrestling her last WWE match at SummerSlam 2023. It remains to be seen whether she will ever return to the company.

