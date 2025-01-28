Is Sami Zayn really injured? The truth revealed following scary WWE RAW spot

Sami Zayn is officially 0 -11 against Drew McIntyre. Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw another exhilarating match between McIntyre and Zayn.

Since his return last year, The Scottish Warrior has been targeting members of the OG Bloodline, with Sami consistently becoming his victim. However, their bout has now raised concerns amongst fans as Sami was caught up in a risky spot that might have caused an injury.

During the match, at one point, Sami Zayn's face was all bloodied, and he was bleeding profusely on the mat. It appeared Sami may have broken his nose while he was performing DDT, although there are no updates so far on how seriously Zayn has injured his nose.

Despite using ropes to capture victory against Zayn, Drew McIntyre continued to pound the former Intercontinental Champion after the match. Cody Rhodes made the save, but Kevin Owens rushed and attacked The American Nightmare. Sami accidentally struck Cody Rhodes with a Helluva Kick in a chaotic juncture.

Sami Zayn could turn heel at Royal Rumble 2025

WWE has been planting seeds for Sami Zayn’s heel turn for months, and the last two weeks have been important for the progress of Zayn’s gimmick as he has mistakenly taken out two babyface superstars with Helluva Kick.

Also, Kevin Owens tried to manipulate Zayn last week, telling him he wanted to main-event WrestleMania 41 against him. The Royal Rumble 2025 is important for both of them as they are involved in two stake matches.

Sami will be competing in the traditional Men’s 2025 Royal Rumble. Kevin Owens is all set to clash against Cody Rhodes in a ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. In a shocking twist, Zayn could finally turn heel and assist KO against The American Nightmare.

That said, the proposed angle is hypothetical, and it remains to be seen what’s next for the 40-year-old in the coming months.

