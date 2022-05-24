Sasha Banks recently walked out of Monday Night RAW along with tag team partner Naomi, shocking the entire wrestling community. They reportedly cited frustrations with creative direction and booking as the reason. Their walkout generated intense discussion and debate among the WWE Universe.

WWE also addressed the Banks-Naomi walkout in a statement, where they criticized the two women and expressed their unhappiness. Later, the company announced that the titles they left behind would be given to new superstars, with a tournament being held to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

The Boss has taken things to heart after the entire episode. She is yet to respond to WWE's statement but has unfollowed several top WWE personalities on Twitter, including the company's official handle and Chairman Vince McMahon.

This begs the question - is Sasha Banks still in WWE? If you are looking for an answer, we have it for you right here.

Josh☕️ @joshynostalgia WWE is going to have a hard time removing Sasha Banks from their history because her flame can’t be extinguished WWE is going to have a hard time removing Sasha Banks from their history because her flame can’t be extinguished https://t.co/SxhZ9B3Iy3

Sasha Banks is still very much a part of WWE despite the incident. Her profile is still up on the official WWE website instead of the alumni section. However, WWE has removed Sasha Banks and Naomi merchandise from their shop, which has raised eyebrows about the current situation.

What led to Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out?

Sasha Banks and Naomi were supposed to be two participants in RAW's six-pack challenge alongside Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. a few weeks ago. However, their walkout forced WWE to come up with new plans.

According to a report from Fightful, Naomi was supposed to win the challenge and would have faced RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair for the title at Hell in a Cell.

However, the two women raised concerns about not interacting in the match despite being teammates. They even pitched alternatives to WWE creative, but their ideas were rejected.

WWE @WWE Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. https://t.co/8xhJe0l5bV

Banks and Naomi were frustrated with the situation and demanded they have a meeting with Vince McMahon himself. A WWE producer took exception to their attitude and called them out, leading to the tag team champions leaving their titles with John Laurinaitis and walking out of RAW.

While both performers are still very much part of the company, there is no clarity on what is next for them. There is a stalemate between the two parties, with WWE opting to crown new tag team champions instead of allowing the situation to cool down.

Edited by Angana Roy