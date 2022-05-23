Sasha Banks & Naomi Rumor Roundup: Original plans, canceled WrestleMania match, WWE locker room's feelings

There have been several rumors floating around regarding Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout on WWE RAW last week. Here, we will look at some of them and their impact on the situation.

The Boss 'n' Glow Connection left the arena during last Monday's show. That night, the company sent out an official statement and indefinitely suspended the now-former Women's Tag Team Champions.

While the future is uncertain, there has been quite some talk about the reason behind the walkout and further details on how upset The Legit Boss has been with WWE. Original plans for both stars were uncovered, while their peers' rumored reaction is also quite surprising.

So, without further ado, let's dive right into five big rumors about Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout last week.

#5 Reason why Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out

Mercedes Varnado @SashaBanksWWE

That I’m taking it personal Believe this timeThat I’m taking it personal Believe this time That I’m taking it personal ⭐️ https://t.co/4LuSgUMSRy

It's no secret that the women's tag team division hasn't been given the same amount of care and attention in WWE as other areas on the card. The state of it may have been what caused Naomi and Sasha Banks to step away, with barely any teams remaining.

Several rumors from Fightful and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter have stated that the former champions constantly had creative differences with the writers. These differences seemingly boiled over last Monday during RAW.

Naomi was booked to win a six-pack challenge to earn a world title shot against Bianca Belair instead of focusing on her and Banks' Tag Team title reign. Potential challengers Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop were also in the match.

#4 Rumor on which two stars they didn't want to work with

WWE's immediate statement about Sasha Banks and Naomi claimed that they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents in the aforementioned multi-woman match. Fightful Select reported that the two superstars WWE referenced were Asuka and Becky Lynch.

However, people with intimate knowledge of the situation clarified that the two did not refuse to work with anybody. That likely would be the case, as Asuka and Lynch are among the company's top in-ring workers.

It seems more like a booking issue relating to the Women's Tag Team Championship rather than a problem among the superstars in question.

#3 Sasha Banks was upset at Ronda Rousey replacing her at WrestleMania 38

Ronda Rousey replaced Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 38.

Sasha Banks has had recent frustrations with WWE, as her WrestleMania plans were severely altered. She was rumored to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at The Show of Shows before Ronda Rousey decided to return.

The company replaced Banks in the title match and instead put her in the tag team division. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, The Legit Boss was upset at this change before trying hard to make her team with Naomi work.

That may have played a part in her decision to walk out, along with the rumored fact that she was set to unsuccessfully challenge Rousey for the title at Hell in a Cell.

#2 The worst is reportedly yet to come

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes After talking to a few people, I gather this Sasha / Naomi situation is going to get worse before it gets any better. While the majority of the support online is in their favor, its quite the opposite with management. After talking to a few people, I gather this Sasha / Naomi situation is going to get worse before it gets any better. While the majority of the support online is in their favor, its quite the opposite with management.

The situation involving Sasha Banks and Naomi is already pretty messy, with the two being removed from WWE Shop and the signature intro video, among other things. However, according to WrestleVotes, the worst is yet to come.

There seems to be a bigger rift than expected between the superstars and management. As a result, it might be a while before we see The Boss 'n' Glow Connection return to WWE television, if at all.

Additionally, both stars are potentially nearing the end of their contracts, although this rumor must be taken with a pinch of salt.

#1 Several current WWE stars wish to walk out like Sasha and Naomi

They were rumored to lose title matches at Hell in a Cell.

Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout has divided their peers in WWE, with some of them reportedly wanting to do the same thing. Wade Keller issued an audio update on PWTorch.com, stating the varied nature of reactions in the locker room.

He claimed several active wrestlers are disappointed with the way The Boss 'n' Glow Connection handled the situation, along with those who thought what they did was cool and wished they could do it too. However, with the way WWE is handling things, it is not such a feasible option.

Keller also mentioned how the former Women's Tag Team Champions did not want to lose leverage in contract negotiations by taking big singles losses during their title reign. Whether they return or not is anybody's guess at this point.

Either way, stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for further updates on the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation.

