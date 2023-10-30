Is Saudi Arabia really WWE's new home? Analyzing Vince McMahon's comments ahead of Crown Jewel 2023

Vince McMahon is a controversial figure, but one that still seemingly wields a lot of power in WWE and TKO Group Holdings. His words carry a lot of meaning among fans, and his presence is always subject to much discussion, including when he appeared in Saudi Arabia this past weekend with a walking cane.

During his time in the country, McMahon caught the attention of many fans with a specific statement. He said that Boulevard Hall, an arena in Saudi Arabia, was WWE's "new home." This comment has caught many off guard.

While many have been jumping to conclusions regarding the meaning behind his words, the Saudi Arabia venue isn't truly the company's new home. Instead, Vince McMahon is likely just promoting their partners. Given how much money the company makes from the Saudi Arabia shows, doing so is a logical move.

Beyond that, McMahon and those in TKO and Endeavor undoubtedly see the value in the deal continuing in the future. Vince is likely trying to keep the relationship between World Wrestling Entertainment and Saudi Arabia strong so they can renew their lucrative deal in the future.

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 will air this weekend

While Vince McMahon was in Saudi Arabia this past weekend, many in World Wrestling Entertainment will be back in the country this Saturday. The company is set to hold their big Crown Jewel Premium Live Event at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Seven big-time matches have been confirmed for the show in Saudi Arabia, including four world titles being defended. The WWE Women's Championship will be on the line when IYO SKY battles Bianca Belair. Plus, Rhea Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship in a Fatal 5-Way Match.

Beyond that, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line when Roman Reigns clashes with LA Knight. Drew McIntyre is hoping to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins.

Another title match scheduled for the show will be a bout for the United States Championship. Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will defend his coveted championship against the always controversial Logan Paul.

Crown Jewel will also feature two non-title matches. The legendary John Cena will battle Solo Sikoa in a bout that could be Big Match John's last match ever, or at least until he can return again in the future. Additionally, the popular Cody Rhodes is scheduled to go one-on-one with Damian Priest.

