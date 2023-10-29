What happened to Vince McMahon? Reason for using a walking stick revealed

WWE fans were shocked to see footage of Vince McMahon using a cane at an event on Saturday. McMahon attended a big-time boxing fight between WWE associate Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

The 78-year-old was spotted alongside The Undertaker at the show. Popular celebrities, including Mike Tyson, Kanye West, and Eminem, also attended the fight. Meanwhile, many WWE fans pointed out that TKO's Executive Chairman used a cane to move around.

Some are wondering why McMahon had to use a walking stick. The veteran wrestling promoter underwent an intensive back surgery a few months back. This could have been why he was spotted using a walking aid.

Seeing a 78-year-old man using a cane isn't uncommon, but it is unusual for Vince McMahon. He rarely allows others to see him in anything but in the most pristine and optimal state imaginable.

It remains unclear when he will fully recover from the surgical procedure. This is both because of his age and the nature of the injury. Regardless, McMahon is still active in the corporate world.

Will Vince McMahon join WWE for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia?

While Vince McMahon is currently in Saudi Arabia, he could be back in the country as soon as next week since WWE is set to tour Riyadh for Crown Jewel.

The 2023 Crown Jewel event is scheduled for this Saturday, November 4. It will be held at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Seven big-time matches have been confirmed for the show thus far.

The main event of Crown Jewel will see Roman Reigns defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight. Additionally, John Cena will battle Solo Sikoa in what could be Cena's final bout for the foreseeable future.

Beyond these matches, IYO SKY will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. Seth Rollins is set to put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre. There will be a fatal five-way contest featuring Rhea Ripley and four other top RAW Superstars.

It remains unclear whether Vince McMahon will be at Crown Jewel. He doesn't typically attend WWE shows anymore, and he is seemingly not a regular contributor to the creative team. Since he visited Riyadh for Fury vs. Ngannou, McMahon could also stay back for the upcoming premium live event.