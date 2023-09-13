Update on Vince McMahon's health following five-hour intensive surgery

A big update has come out on Vince McMahon following his 'intensive' surgery back in July.

McMahon made a big return to WWE earlier this year, after an almost six month 'retirement'. About two months ago, a report came out stating that he underwent spinal surgery ahead of SummerSlam 2023. As per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, McMahon's surgery was an intensive one and lasted about five hours.

WWE CEO Nick Khan recently had a chat with Bill Simmons. Khan was asked for an update on Vince McMahon following his surgery. Here's what he said:

"Look, assume that he is doing it faster than he should be doing it. Which, one might say, 'Hey, slow down, slow down!' But again I don't think, to the Vinces, to the Danas of the world, anything is slowing down, so he's progressing very well. It was a major back surgery. He's back on his feet, and again, this is gonna air on this Tuesday of the bell ringing, if you will, you'll have seen this at the bell ringing, ringing that bell center-stage. He's the controlling shareholder of WWE. I've always said to him, 'Hey, it's your company. Thank you for allowing it to become our company.' But it's a big moment for him. So, he'll be there, I'm sure he'll be suited up as he almost always is, and he'll be ready to go." [1:17:45-1:18:28]

Vince McMahon did appear at the bell-ringing event

McMahon was present at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, where TKO executives rang the opening bell to signal the beginning of the newly formed company.

Expand Tweet

McMahon, Triple H, and many others admired the brand-new custom TKO championship belt, that was unveiled to celebrate the merger of WWE and UFC. You can check out the photo of the custom title belt HERE.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community wishes Vince McMahon a speedy recovery following his surgery.

Please credit The Bill Simmons Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use quotes from this article!

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.