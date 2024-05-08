Is Seth Rollins bald? The truth about his new look disclosed

Seth Rollins is one of the most recognizable superstars on the WWE roster. His flowing hair and beard, coupled with his daring outfits, have turned him into a fashion icon. However, The Visionary was recently spotted sporting a new look, one that left everyone shocked.

Attending the Kentucky Derby with his wife, WWE Women's World Champion Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins looked dashing. He was wearing an orange and white pin-striped three-piece suit, with a matching hat to boot. He stood out primarily because he had gotten rid of his beard, and, more significantly, he seemed to have no hair visible anywhere on his head. This has many wondering: has Rollins gone bald?

The answer to that question is "No". At first glance, it looks like he has no hair, but the truth is it's just not visible. Seth Rollins did a good job of tucking it into his hat to the point where it gives the impression that he is bald. Some vigilant fans were quick to notice this detail.

The Messiah is commonly associated with his distinctive long hair, making it difficult to picture him otherwise. Luckily, fans of WWE can rest assured that he will not be changing that anytime soon. However, the recent choice to shave his beard came as a surprise.

It remains to be seen whether he will make a comeback to WWE sporting this new clean-shaven appearance or if he will wait until his beard grows back. Regardless of his decision, supporters of WWE will eagerly anticipate his return.

Chelsea Green took a shot at Seth Rollins and his new look

To say that Seth Rollins' new look has the WWE Universe in an uproar would be an understatement. Everyone is in shock over just how drastic a change the former World Heavyweight Champion made to his appearance. Several media personalities and WWE Superstars have also shared their surprise over this change.

Taking to X, Ryan Satin joked about Rollins' new look and how intimidating it is. In response to this, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green shared her thoughts while also taking a shot at Rollins' appearance. She suggested that The Visionary looks like a character straight out of the classic 1964 film Mary Poppins.

Taking a look at the two side-by-side, it's hard to disagree with Green's assessment. Nevertheless, as mentioned earlier, Rollins is a fashion icon, something that Green may be forgetting. Even if it looks like he has traveled 60 years into the past or future, he remains one of the best-dressed superstars on WWE's roster.

