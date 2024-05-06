Popular WWE star takes shot at Seth Rollins' new look

A WWE SmackDown star has taken a shot at Seth Rollins' new look today on social media. The Visionary is currently on the shelf with an injury but made an appearance alongside his wife, Women's World Champion Becky Lynch at the Kentucky Derby yesterday.

Seth Rollins dropped the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL to Drew McIntyre in the first match of Night Two. However, McIntyre got distracted with taunting CM Punk after the match and Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new champion. Media personality Ryan Satin took to social media to poke fun at Rollins' beardless look at yesterday's race.

WWE SmackDown star Chelsea Green reacted to Satin's post with a gif and joked that Rollins looked like a character from Mary Poppins.

"I think you should be worried that he's going to run off with Mary Poppins," she wrote.

Former WWE writer believes the promotion dropped the ball with Seth Rollins' injury

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently stated that the company should have come up with a more interesting way to write Seth Rollins off WWE television, as he recovers from injury.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo suggested that the company could have had Rollins confront Rhodes on WWE television before he went away for a while. He said Rollins could have told The American Nightmare that he owes him one and it would give fans something to look forward to.

"Rollins is you know gonna take a little time off. Probably both Rollins and Becky okay. But bro what they should have done is before Rollins took time off, there should have been some kind of a verbal exchange between him and Cody. Seth Rollins' story should be, bro I had your back and I protected you and I was your shield and quite frankly, I benefitted nothing from that. As a matter of fact, not only did I benefit nothing, I lost my title. So you basically owe me. Give us that before he goes away! Then you know bro whenever he comes back you know Seth is gunning for Cody," he said. [From 09:19 onwards]

Becky Lynch shared that Seth Rollins underwent surgery for a torn meniscus following WWE WrestleMania XL. Only time will tell when the former World Heavyweight Champion will be able to return to action.