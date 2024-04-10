WWE dropped the ball with the way Seth Rollins' exit was handled, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

According to Vince Russo, WWE has made a major mistake with how Seth Rollins' storyline with Cody Rhodes ended at WrestleMania XL.

With The American Nightmare becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and dethroning Roman Reigns, the Stamford-based promotion is stepping into a new era. As such, they will have to be careful in deciding how Cody's run pans out. However, Vince Russo thinks that the most obvious next storyline has already been wasted.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the former WWE writer explained that considering Seth's work at WrestleMania, it would be easy to set up a rivalry between him and Cody. However, the window of opportunity is now gone.

"Rollins is you know gonna take a little time off. Probably both Rollins and Becky okay. But bro what they should have done is before Rollins took time off, there should have been some kind of a verbal exchange between him and Cody. Seth Rollins' story should be, bro I had your back and I protected you and I was your shield and quite frankly, I benefitted nothing from that. As a matter of fact, not only did I benefit nothing, I lost my title. So you basically owe me. Give us that before he goes away! Then you know bro whenever he comes back you know Seth is gunning for Cody." [9:19 onwards]

Seth Rollins did not appear on the latest episode of RAW and it is not yet known when the star will be seen on TV next.

