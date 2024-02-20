Seth Rollins has been rather vocal about his support for Cody Rhodes. But, on last night's episode of RAW, he was noticeably absent. The American Nightmare had a tough time in the opening match on Monday Night, losing to Drew McIntyre after receiving a Samoan Spike from an interfering Solo Sikoa. This raised many eyebrows, as The Messiah had previously offered to be a "shield" for Rhodes, leading to questions about the severity of his current injury.

For context, Seth Rollins was nearly ruled out of WrestleMania 40 altogether when he suffered an injury during an earlier match with Jinder Mahal. Defending his World Heavyweight title on RAW, Rollins landed awkwardly on his knee in the middle of the match, leading to much concern. Fortunately, it was not as severe as first believed, and he is expected to be at The Show of Shows. But, why didn't he help Rhodes last night?

The obvious reason is that he is still nursing the injury. While Rollins is able to walk, a slight limp can be seen every time he walks into the arena. Moreover, when analyzing the kayfabe reasons for his inaction, he probably held back because he has yet to receive a straight answer from Rhodes on whether or not he really wants his help.

That said, the two shared a solemn moment backstage after the match, where no words were exchanged. The message is obvious, Rhodes can expect more of these unwarranted attacks from The Bloodline, and unless he enlists the support of The Visionary, there will likely be no end in sight.

Seth Rollins will be keeping a close eye on next week's Elimination Chamber

He may be interested in helping Cody Rhodes at The Showcase of the Immortals, but Seth Rollins needs to be wary. Granted, having The American Nightmare finish his story would be amazing, but Rollins also has his own problems to worry about. Problems that will start to take root after this week's Premium Live Event, Elimination Chamber.

In Perth, Australia, six men will be locked in the unholy structure that is the Elimination Chamber with one aim, becoming the new No.1 Contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. The match will feature Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, and Randy Orton. Any one of these superstars could be a threat to Rollins' reign and as a result, he will be extra vigilant following this Saturday.

It will be interesting to see just who comes out on top, especially considering that any of these competitors can give Seth Rollins a run for his money. But, regardless of who wins, Rollins surely has no plans of relinquishing his title without a fight.

