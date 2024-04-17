Is Seth Rollins injured? Potential reason for his WWE absence

Seth Rollins has been a workhorse ever since he became the World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions 2023. Throughout 2023 up until WrestleMania XL, The Visionary had several championship battles against top superstars, and defended the title to the best of his capacity.

Rollins lost the title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania, and since then, he has not been seen on WWE TV. Usually, when superstars take time off WWE, it is to recover from an injury or to come back after a couple of months due to the creative not having anything from them. Considering how The Visionary is a top superstar, figuring out a storyline for him isn't too complex. So, the reason for him taking time off is injury.

However, Seth Rollins hasn't particularly injured a specific muscle or bone, but his body has been beaten down due to all the impact it took throughout his time as champion. He has had severe back and knee issues but he continued to fight through the pain to ensure the World Heavyweight Championship received the representation it deserved.

Furthermore, Rollins endured tremendous pain during Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 after Drew McIntyre started the match with a Claymore. It reached a point where Rollins informed the referee that he could not see and that his eyes were swelling. Nevertheless, he put up a fight for over 25 minutes and did his best to defend the title.

The Visionary's potential date of return is yet to be revealed. But the fans are already waiting to sing his theme song again.

The Rock congratulated Seth Rollins for being the 'MVP' of WrestleMania XL

The Rock made his in-ring return at WrestleMania XL in a tag team match with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Rollins. The bout went on for 45 minutes before The Brahma Bull pinned The American Nightmare for the victory.

On WWE RAW after WrestleMania, The Great One informed the new Undisputed WWE Champion that he would return soon to go after his title. Recently, The Final Boss uploaded a video on social media talking about the event, and therein he praised Seth Rollins for being the real 'MVP' of WrestleMania 40.

"And also congratulations to who I feel is the MVP of the entire WrestleMania weekend. Seth Rollins. Seth Freakin' Rollins. What an honor it was to share the ring with you three, what an honor it was to break records. Now my sights are set on the next WrestleMania."

Check out the post below:

For now, it's unknown when Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Seth Rollins will return to WWE.

