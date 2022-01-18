Is Seth Rollins likely to have a face turn in 2022?

One of the greatest wrestlers of this generation, Seth Rollins, has shined throughout his career. He is also one of the rarest superstars who are equally popular as a heel and a babyface.

However, we haven't seen him as a good guy since 2019. Now that 2022 has brought a new start for The Messiah, fans wonder if he will turn babyface again.

Will Seth Rollins have a face turn in 2022?

While neither WWE nor the superstar has confirmed anything, it looks like the plan is already in motion. Rollins has moved to SmackDown to challenge the strongest heel in WWE currently, Roman Reigns. This may be the perfect time to turn him into a complete babyface.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio had recently speculated that there might be plans to let Seth Rollins become Universal Champion at WWE Royal Rumble 2022.

"I was kind of told it’s gonna end up where it’s supposed to be. So I wonder if that means they’re gonna switch belts, like the Universal belt with Seth goes on RAW and the WWE belt that Roman would end up most likely, I’m gonna guess but Brock would have, would be on SmackDown," Dave Meltzer said.

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns was being built for a long time

Rollins turned heel in 2019, while Roman Reigns became The Tribal Chief in 2020. Fans have been waiting for them to square off against each other ever since.

Seth Rollins has wanted to challenge his former Shield brother ever since WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021. However, Edge stepped in and grabbed the opportunity, leading to an incredible trilogy of matches between Rollins and Edge.

The Messiah moved to RAW in the 2021 WWE Draft, which made it impossible for him to challenge the Tribal Chief. Then in November 2021, the promotion teased the match again as fans saw a brief confrontation between the two on the red brand.

The former Hounds of Justice will finally battle each other at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. Considering their history and in-ring expertise, we are sure that the match will be excellent.

