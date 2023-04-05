Is Sherilyn Guerrero a WWE Superstar? All you need to know about Eddie Guerrero's youngest daughter

Sherilyn Guerrero is the second daughter of the late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. She was born on July 8, 1995, some months before her father returned to World Championship Wrestling (WCW). Her birth brought good luck to the family as Eddie rose to prominence in the wrestling world and eventually won the United States Heavyweight Championship the next year.

Shaul Guerrero, Eddie's first daughter with his wife Vickie, carried the legacy of The Latino Heat. The former NXT star was the last known Queen of FCW. She even defeated Paige on her NXT debut in 2014. On the other hand, Sherilyn hasn't gained much limelight due to her non-wrestling stature. She also remains private about her career goals and qualifications.

Eddie Guerrero's daughter Sherilyn Guerrero has never fought in a WWE ring. The 27-year-old is an aspiring photographer and often posts random pictures on her Instagram account which boasts over 600 followers. She started pursuing her passion by capturing the beauty of nature.

In 2020, Sherilyn moved in with her mother Vickie Guerrero along with her stepfather Kris Benson in Houston, Texas. Vickie and Kris have been married for seven years after tying the knot on September 12, 2015.

Eddie Guerrero's daughter Sherilyn Guerrero has rocked the WWE Universe with her latest accusations

In one of the most shocking news stories, Sherilyn Guerrero claimed that her stepfather tried to molest her during a family vacation. The devastating allegations were made during a TikTok video she posted a few hours ago.

The incident allegedly occurred in 2020 just after she moved in with Vickie Guerrero and Kris Benson. Eddie Guerrero's daughter also revealed that her mother denied that such a thing would have happened, claiming it must have been a mistake.

Former WWE star Chavo Guerrero, Sherilyn's cousin, gave his support on the matter. His tweet mentioned how the 27-year-old has kept to herself most of her life but now had finally found her voice.

lizzy 🌸 @lizzyflanagan_ Sherilyn Guerrero posted this update to her tiktok. very relieved to see she is feeling the support Sherilyn Guerrero posted this update to her tiktok. very relieved to see she is feeling the support 💗 https://t.co/Df26ATvzMm

Vickie Guerrero did respond to the accusations. Taking to Instagram, the All Elite Wrestling personality noted that her relationship with Sherilyn Guerrero has been "hostile" for over 10 years. She also defended her husband by writing that her daughter was drunk that day in the caption. You can find the post here.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes