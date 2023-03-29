When did Eddie Guerrero's actual child wrestle in WWE? Hint: It's not Dominik Mysterio

WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero was one of the greatest superstars to ever step foot inside the ring. The late great former world champion was one of the mainstays for WWE programming thanks to his unique in-ring style and charisma. Dominik Mysterio’s current gimmick along with some of his moveset is often said to resemble Guerrero, but the latter's real legacy lies with his daughter.

Shaul Guerrero had big shoes to fill from the moment she signed a WWE developmental deal in October 2010. The eldest daughter of the Guerrero family, she is the only third-generation wrestler from the lineage of Gory Guerrero. Shaul wrestled under the ring name Raquel Diaz and held various accolades during her brief run in WWE.

Raquel Diaz debuted as a heel against Paige (aka Saraya) on an episode of NXT on June 14, 2012. She defeated The Anti-Diva in under two minutes. Before that, during her FCW run, Diaz held the FCW Divas Championship for a record 197 days. Eddie Guerrero’s daughter was also the last Queen of FCW, a title which she held for 119 days.

After FCW was rebranded to NXT, Shaul Guerrero continued her heel role by painting ‘L’ on her opponents after defeating them. Her exuding charisma and character roleplay could have guaranteed a main roster entry. However, due to an eating disorder, Shaul left WWE in 2014.

In her last fight in NXT, she teamed up with Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone in NJPW) in a losing cause against Bayley and Emma in December 2013.

WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero’s daughters: Where are they now?

The late Eddie Guerrero has three daughters. While Shaul is the eldest (aged 32), her sisters are Sherilyn Amber Guerrero (aged 27) and Kaylie Mahoney Guerrero (21). He married Vickie Guerrero in 1990 and the couple enjoyed the parenthood of Shaul and Sherilyn. However, the Guerreros seemingly had a two-year separation during the early 2000s when Eddie dated Tara Mahoney. Kaylie was born out of wedlock during their relationship.

Following her departure from NXT, Shaul took on a number of non-wrestling roles. She worked as a commentator at the Reality of Wrestling promotion before serving as ring announcer for the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament. Raquel Diaz briefly returned to wrestling for GCW 14: The Diamond Cup event. She was eliminated by Queen Aminata in the semi-finals.

Since then, Shaul Guerrero has forged a career as a burlesque dancer under the name Miss Nyxon. She predominantly features in Chicago. Meanwhile, Kaylie Guerrero has taken to acting while also being an SFX artist. She regularly uploads TikTok videos based on her acting passion.

Eddie Guerrero’s second child, Sherilyn, is a photographer. Her Instagram account has over 400 followers with more than 130 posts.

