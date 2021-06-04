Shaul Guerrero on living up to the legacy of her father Eddie Guerrero

Shaul Guerrero knows it's impossible to try and fill her father's shoes, WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

This week on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Shaul Guerrero was the guest, and they spoke in-depth about her father. Chris asked Shaul how it felt to be expected to live up to the legacy of Eddie Guerrero.

“I don’t know how he was Eddie Guerrero half of the time," Shaul Guerrero said. "My dad loved this business so much, he was constantly thinking about wrestling. No one can be him. It was getting overwhelming in good ways. I think when I announced my comeback, I was getting a lot of bites from promoters, which was very humbling. But they also wanted to put me in the very top positions. It was overwhelming. When I first went into wrestling, I went into the largest and most prestige company in the world. I am very grateful for that, but that also comes with the biggest amount of pressure. High expectations are just in the family. I was having panic attacks just going to training sessions.”

My interview with @Guerrero_Shaul is up now! 🔥



She talks about growing up as the daughter of Eddie & @VickieGuerrero, how she met her husband @DramaKingMatt and says WWE wouldn’t let her use the Guerrero name



🎧: https://t.co/bHmjx7fnV6

📺: https://t.co/zAGKXj5FJY pic.twitter.com/Q0L5N3EDec — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) June 3, 2021

Shaul Guerrero shares her favorite story about her dad

Shaul Guerrero also shared some heartwarming stories about Eddie Guerrero with Chris as it pertained to the random acts of kindness of the former WWE Champion.

“He would do random acts of kindness all the time," Shaul Guerrero revealed. "One day I was at step team practice and he brought a sh*tload of McDonalds for everybody. One day he saw me and the kids were bored, so he went to Target and bought a bunch of water guns. Of course he got the super soaker and it turned into this battle. He would do things like that all the time. He had a big heart, when he was sober he was great and the person to talk to in the locker room.”

Would you like to see Shaul Guerrero take on her father's legacy in professional wrestling? If she were to come back, which company should she work for? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

