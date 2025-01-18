Is Solo Sikoa injured? True extent of his issues seemingly disclosed on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa has been feuding against The OG Bloodline since he took over the heel faction as the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief after Roman Reigns lost his title at WrestleMania 40 last year. RAW’s debut episode on Netflix is now in the WWE history books as where, after overcoming all the odds, The OTC sealed a historic win over Solo and regained his Ula Fala. After the devastating loss, fans have now caught on to a crucial hint that might affect The Street Champion in the coming months.

Tonight's edition of SmackDown marked the first appearance of Solo Sikoa on television since losing Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on January 6. Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu interrupted Jimmy Uso and Carmelo Hayes' match and wreaked havoc by attacking both men. After the attack, Sikoa came out to the ring and picked up the microphone. However, before he could begin to speak, fans began booing him. As a result, The Street Champion decided to leave the arena without saying anything.

Trending

Some eagle-eyed fans, however, have discovered something important from Solo Sikoa’s segment, which might affect his presence in the coming weeks. The fans noticed that Solo appeared to have a dislocated nose, which could explain why he walked out of the arena and may miss TV appearances for some time till he recovers.

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

However, there had been no reports previously that Solo Sikoa had sustained an injury after his high-stakes match against Roman Reigns at RAW’s debut on Netflix.

WWE seemingly changed plans for Solo Sikoa on SmackDown

Amid current rumors of Solo Sikoa’s seemingly suffering from a nose injury, a recent report has emerged that again backed the gossip about Sikoa being hurt. Popular WWE source WrestleVotes tweeted and informed fans that the creative team in the Stamford-based promotion had debates over The Street Champion’s SmackDown appearance this week and what he could do after his loss to Roman Reigns.

Expand Tweet

According to the report, the original plan for Solo Sikoa was to open the show and address his loss to Roman Reigns. However, changes were made later, and Rey Mysterio kicked off SmackDown instead. No reasons were revealed on why plans were altered but the injury angle could likely be a reason. That said, this is still speculative at this moment.

Fans will have to wait and see what Triple H and his creative team have in store for The Bloodline saga and Solo Sikoa in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback