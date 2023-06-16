Is Solo Sikoa really The Usos' brother? Analysing why he betrayed them

Solo Sikoa has risen to main-event stardom faster than any other youngster in WWE. With In-ring skill, pedigree, and lineage, Sikoa has all the tools to be a top star in the future. The Street Champion made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle, helping Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. Since then, Sikoa has been a very important member of The Bloodline.

However, in the last few months, The Bloodline has been going through a rough patch. Two weeks ago on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa had to make a choice between The Tribal Chief and his real brothers, Jimmy, and Jey Uso. Initially, it looked like he sided with his real brothers. However, he Samoan Spiked Jimmy Uso and kicked him out of the faction.

This move shocked the WWE Universe, Solo Sikoa is the real brother of The Usos and is seven years younger than them. However, The Enforcer decided to fall in line instead of standing by his brothers. Roman Reigns is The Head of the Table, and going against him could lead to a lot of unwanted consequences. Jimmy Uso is currently facing those consequences. Hence, Sikoa played it smart and fell in line.

Solo Sikoa will be keen to hear Jey Uso's answer this Friday Night on SmackDown

After days of dodging, Jey Uso will finally come face-to-face with Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week. The Tribal Chief expects Jey Uso to fall in line, however, where blood is concerned, Jey falling in line cannot be a 100% guarantee.

Leading up to this week's SmackDown, Solo Sikoa took to Twitter to ask his brother a question in a cryptic way.

Solo @WWESoloSikoa Blood in or blood out? Blood in or blood out? https://t.co/8bXr1KA6u9

It is a big night for Jey Uso tonight on SmackDown, He has once faced the wrath of Roman Reigns when he didn't fall in line. It will be interesting to see if he will play it safe or go to war alongside his brother

