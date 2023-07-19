Is Solo Sikoa the son of deceased WWE legend Yokozuna? What fans missed out on

Solo Sikoa has become one of the biggest stars on WWE SmackDown in recent memory. Some fans might believe he's the son of Yokozuna, but that is simply not true.

Solo Sikoa is a member of the Anoa'i family, which also includes popular names like Roman Reigns, The Usos, Yokozuna, and Umaga. The family tree is quite complex, leading to fans getting confused about their relations.

The confusion started when fans read about Solo's real-life full name, which is Joseph Yokozuna Fatu. While some countries use the father's name as the middle name, that's not the case with The Street Champion. He does have Yokozuna as his middle name, but he is not the son of the deceased WWE Legend.

If you're wondering who Solo Sikoa's father is, look no further than Rikishi. Along with him, The Usos are also the sons of the legendary Samoan Stinker.

Could Solo Sikoa be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns in WWE?

The Bloodline has had a lot on its plate recently However, the cracks among the stablemates are now deeper than ever, with Jey Uso likely challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023.

As of now, Solo Sikoa has sided with Roman Reigns. However, there is a possibility that Jey Uso will not be able to dethrone The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam 2023. If that's the case, The Enforcer could betray The Head of The Table, possibly at The Biggest Event of The Summer, to start a feud.

The company gave several hints that Sikoa could become the next Tribal Chief, including when Solo held onto the Ula Fala for a considerable period before finally handing it over to Roman Reigns.

The feud between the cousins could last long, and in conclusion, The Street Champion could finally end the title reign lasting over 1000 days to become the new WWE Universal Champion.

