Is The Bloodline done for? 6 Signs from Roman Reigns to Jeff Cobb’s arrival

The Bloodline’s run as a formidable faction in WWE is legendary. However, cracks within the group have never been more evident.

From Roman Reigns’ quest to reclaim the Ula Fala to Jeff Cobb’s intense debut at this year’s Backlash, signs leading to the faction’s demise have been piling up.

With the faction’s current situation, the WWE Universe is asking: Are the days of The Bloodline numbered? Here are just some of the notable signs that they might be.

#6. Jeff Cobb and Solo Sikoa's surprise alliance

Jeff Cobb acquainting LA Knight to the ring post. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Jeff Cobb aiding Solo Sikoa during this year’s Backlash PLE to help current WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu retain his title could be an indication that The Bloodline is over.

An injury sidelined Tama Tonga, who was considered Sikoa's right-hand man. Cobb may fill this role, and it looks like this will be the setup moving forward.

This has sparked tension, as the US Champ was evidently displeased and confused with Sikoa and Cobb’s interference during the match, not to mention hinting at a possible rift.

The Jeff Cobb-Solo Sikoa team-up could signal The Samoan Werewolf to break away from the team, eventually dissolving The Bloodline.

#5. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa got sidelined due to injuries

Both Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are integral to The Bloodline, and the faction was hit really bad when the two superstars got sidelined due to injuries.

The former has been reported to be facing a significant injury that would require surgery. Meanwhile, the latter had torn his bicep during last year’s Survivor Series WarGames and has not been seen since. At the time of writing, there has been no confirmed return timeline for either superstar.

This leaves Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, who are active and relying on their latest recruit, Jeff Cobb. This current situation of the faction has disrupted its dominance and unity, as Sikoa is having trouble maintaining control of the group.

#4. Tensions between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa

The relationship between Solo Sikoa and current United States Champion Jacob Fatu has grown increasingly strained, as this threatens the stability of The Bloodline.

It started with Sikoa interfering with the champ’s matches, with the most recent being at this year’s Backlash. The Samoan Werewolf was visibly irked, especially at the sight of Jeff Cobb.

With Sikoa’s authority toned down after losing the sacred Ula Fala to Roman Reigns, Fatu’s growing defiance suggests a dent in their relationship. These internal conflicts could be an indication that The Bloodline may be nearing its demise as a faction.

#3. No enemy, no unity

Expand Tweet

The WWE Universe is well-acquainted with the fact that The Bloodline’s unity, led by Roman Reigns, was once fueled by shared adversaries such as former champion Cody Rhodes.

Without a common rival to fight against, the aforementioned internal conflicts have surfaced. This worsened with the injuries Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa suffered and the recruitment of Jeff Cobb. Further, Sikoa focusing his attention on new recruits and Fatu’s dissatisfaction clearly show the faction’s lack of shared purpose.

#2. Solo Sikoa’s Tribal Combat loss against Roman Reigns weakened his authority

The rightful owner. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Solo Sikoa’s defeat to Roman Reigns during the RAW on Netflix premiere last January shattered The Bloodline’s foundation.

With Sikoa losing the Ula Fala to the faction’s Original Tribal Chief, it has certainly weakened his authority within his iteration of the group. His loss exposed vulnerabilities in his iteration of the stable, and through this, it has fueled speculations that faction is heading for an impending collapse.

#1. The Bloodline's punishment of Paul Heyman

Brutalized. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Paul Heyman’s punishment at the hands of Solo Sikoa and the rest of his Bloodline was probably the one that started its downfall.

Heyman was not dubbed The Wiseman for nothing. His strategic planning and guidance were crucial within the faction. His defection from Sikoa’s version of the stable left the former Enforcer humiliated and isolated.

The WWE Universe was abuzz at the time, asking themselves if they were already witnessing the crumbling of the once-unstoppable group.

