Is The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa undefeated in WWE?

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa has been on a rapid ascend since making his debut last year. He recently entered the main roster, helping his cousin Roman Reigns in his match against Drew McIntyre.

Solo is now a part of The Bloodline, one of the most dominant factions in WWE, led by The Tribal Chief. He also defeated Carmelo Hayes last week to capture the NXT North American Championship and has been very dominant in all his outings so far. This led many fans to question if the Samoan had ever been conquered during his first stint with WWE.

The answer is yes. While Sikoa has managed to get the better of his opponents on most occasions, he has also suffered a few losses along the way. His first defeat came against Gunther in March this year.

Solo Sikoa's first title challenge was also unsuccessful as he failed to pick up a victory against Cameron Grimes in a North American Championship match. Besides Cameron and Gunther, Grayson Waller is another individual to beat Sikoa in a singles match.

WWE stripped Solo Sikoa of the NXT North American Title this week

Last week's edition of NXT saw Solo Sikoa capture the NXT North American title after defeating Carmelo Hayes in an impromptu match. The Bloodline member entered himself into the title match at the last moment after Wes Lee wasn't medically cleared to wrestle due to a prior attack by Hayes and Trick Williams.

However, the Samoan's reign did not last long as he was stripped of his title by Shawn Michaels. The Heartbreak Kid cited that Solo was not sanctioned to compete in the match last week and therefore must vacate the title.

WWE @WWE



didn't want to do it, but it had to be done.



#WWENXT @WWESoloSikoa @Carmelo_WWE "I'm gonna need you to hand over the North American Championship." @ShawnMichaels didn't want to do it, but it had to be done. "I'm gonna need you to hand over the North American Championship."@ShawnMichaels didn't want to do it, but it had to be done. #WWENXT @WWESoloSikoa @Carmelo_WWE https://t.co/gcYjAbuHN7

It was also announced that there will be a ladder match at Halloween Havoc in six weeks, where a new champion will be crowned. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa looks set to continue as a member of the main roster alongside his family members, The Bloodline.

Are you excited to see Solo as the latest member of SmackDown? Sound off in the comment section below!

