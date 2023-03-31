Is The Miz set to have a co-host at WrestleMania 39? Taking a look at potential celebrities for the role

The Miz has been handed the opportunity to make WrestleMania 39 the most must-see show in sports entertainment history. On the February 27 episode of RAW, the A-Lister revealed that he would be the official host of The Showcase of The Immortals, as per a letter he received from Maryse.

Mike Mizanin's achievements in WWE are often overlooked. He has been a mainstay of Titanland for decades and has performed at premium live events countless times. When he isn't wrestling, the Hollywood star often hosts 'Miz TV' segments to facilitate storylines. The first two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion is thereby worthy of taking charge of 'Mania for the first time in his career.

No co-hosts for WrestleMania 39 have been announced, but The Miz could be getting some support, based on latest rumors and events. The A-Lister teased a fight with Snoop Dogg just a few days ago. As it turns out, the rapper is also the only featured celebrity in the official 'Mania poster. Snoop could interrupt The Miz and take charge as co-host, if not get physical during the proceedings.

A picture has been doing the rounds on social media featuring The Miz alongside notable actor Mario Lopez. The A-Lister can be seen holding the WWE Golden Title and mocking former titleholder Snoop Dogg. Mario has attended multiple 'Mania events and WWE shows with his kid. The avid pro-wrestling fan could pop up alongside The Miz at WrestleMania 39.

WWE also announced that Can't Stop Dancin' singer Becky G will perform at WrestleMania Night One. She could take over as co-host of WrestleMania 39 after singing America The Beautiful. The promotion also recently released the Cold Open for 'Mania which features award-winning actor and comedian Kevin Hart.

Kevin Hart introducing himself as the co-host for WrestleMania 39 will undoubtedly test The Miz' temper. Both could have hilarious back-and-forth conversations. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson could also appear at The Show of Shows to support his buddy Kevin.

Given that The Miz is host, could Maryse be the co-host for WWE WrestleMania 39?

The real-life wife of The Miz, Maryse, is expected to accompany her husband at The Showcase of The Immortals. However, she hasn't been announced as the co-host of WrestleMania despite her efforts to promote the event.

The A-Lister power couple were seen parodying Top Gun to hype WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. Most recently, they featured in a YouTube video giving an overview of the grand spectacle that awaits fans in April while dancing and singing.

Maryse and Snoop Dogg top the speculated list of co-hosts for WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen how WWE will try to inject celebrity appeal into The Grandest Stage of Them All.

