Is The Rock back in WWE full-time? What we know

The Rock showed up unannounced last night at WWE RAW: Day 1. The Great One had a verbal exchange with Jinder Mahal before dropping him with the Spinebuster and People’s Elbow combo. Rocky ended the segment with a blockbuster match tease against Roman Reigns.

Fans might be wondering if The Rock is back in WWE full-time. To answer the question, no. The former multi-time world champion is expected to make hand-picked future appearances to build his feud with Roman Reigns.

The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment hasn’t worked a WWE schedule full time since 2013. Even those appearances were semi-regular in the lead-up to his WrestleMania rematch against John Cena on April 7.

Speaking of John Cena, the superstar made a cameo at Best of SmackDown 2023 episode. The Cenation Leader teased a potential comeback to the squared circle. His last match was against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023.

How did Roman Reigns react to The Rock’s call out on WWE RAW?

The Rock got a huge nod of approval when he asked fans if they wanted to see him at the Head of the Table. Social media is rife with speculation about the blockbuster match possibly happening at Elimination Chamber or WrestleMania 40.

The Tribal Chief took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to his cousin’s insane tease for a match. Reigns reacted with a face with tears of joy emoji. He is next set to appear at SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution this Friday.

Expand Tweet

Here is what’s on tap for the show:

AJ Styles vs. LA Knight vs. Randy Orton – Triple Threat Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship No. 1 Contendership

Iyo Sky (c) vs. Michin – WWE Women’s Championship Match

Santos Escobar vs. Kevin Owens – United States Title No. 1 Contender Tournament Final

Butch & TBA vs. Pretty Deadly - Tag team match

Logan Paul returns

Roman Reigns returns

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs.