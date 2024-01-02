WWE veteran comments on John Cena possibly retiring from in-ring competition (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has shared his thoughts on whether we have seen the last of John Cena inside the squared circle.

The Cenation Leader returned to WWE programming a few months back for a lengthy run. Cena was embroiled in a feud with The Bloodline for weeks and faced Solo Sikoa in a singles match at Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia. However, the 16-time World Champion failed to beat The Enforcer in what he called a must-win bout.

Many have wondered if that was the end of John Cena's in-ring career. Vince Russo noted on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that The Cenation Leader had some gas left in the tank and could return for another run.

"I don’t think so, bro. I still think he has little gas left in the tank for when they need to use him." [From 17:00 onwards]

John Cena has hinted at retiring multiple times since his heartbreaking loss to Solo Sikoa. However, he has yet to decide on his future as an in-ring competitor.

