Is The Rock related to WWE legend Ric Flair? Exploring their 44-year-old history

The Rock and Ric Flair are trending on social media for their online bromance. However, are the two WWE legends related to each other?

The Rock recently took to social media to share that his production company will make a documentary on Ric Flair. He shared the video with a caption full of praise. The Nature Boy could not control himself and thanked The Great One for his friendship. The People's Champ had a similar response.

"You’re welcome brother and our friendship means the world to me as well. Remember, this is all possible not because of anything I’m doing - it’s all possible because of everything YOU accomplished in our business of pro wrestling. Honored to bring your unbelievable life to the big screen. Let’s get to work. WOO! "

Expand Tweet

This online bromance between the superstars has forced a section of fans into thinking about whether Flair and Rock are related. While it would be a great connection, unfortunately, they aren't. Ric Flair and The Rock's father, Rocky Johnson, were good friends. Due to this, the former World Champion has known the 16-time World Champion since the age of eight.

Ric Flair was The Rock's hero growing up

Ric Flair is arguably the greatest professional wrestler of all time. He is a superstar who has inspired a plethora of young athletes to try their hands at wrestling.

One of them is The Brahma Bull. Taking to social media, The Great One spoke about his experiences with Ric Flair since childhood. He revealed Flair was his hero before joining the WWE.

"WOO! As a wild kid who grew up in the wild world of professional wrestling, I idolized 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair. He was one of my heroes. And once I broke into the wrestling business and began to spill my own sweat and blood in arenas across America, my reverence for Ric turned to great respect. Because I realized just how rare and almost impossible it is to truly disrupt the wrestling business and truly change the game—and that’s exactly what Ric Flair did. Ric Flair had a relentless passion to be the greatest of all time, but with achieving that GOAT status, he also sacrificed it all and paid a heavy price."

Expand Tweet

The Rock is currently the biggest heel in the wrestling business today. While it is out of character for The Great One to talk about Flair, it is heartwarming to see the love both legends have for each other.

Share your favorite memory involving The Rock and Ric Flair in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE