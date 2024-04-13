Is The Rock's cousin planning to leave WWE for AEW? Exploring what we know

Tamina has been signed to WWE for more than a decade despite having one of the most inconsistent careers in the company's history. She made her debut during the Divas Era alongside The Usos by attacking The Hart Dynasty.

She was recently spotted at the AEW Dynamite: Big Business special episode, which she attended to show support for her friend Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks.

The move sparked speculation about the 46-year-old potentially leaving WWE for Tony Khan's promotion. However, that is not the case, as Fightful Select reports that she is still under contract with the Stamford-based promotion.

Expand Tweet

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has not been backstage at tapings in a while. She last wrestled on the February 27, 2023, episode of Main Event, where she lost to Michin.

The Triple H-led company is currently in one of the most successful phases in the company's history, while AEW is way behind the pro wrestling giant. Some talents like CM Punk, Andrade, and Shawn Spears have already left the Jacksonville-based company for WWE, and some others might be on their way out in the future. So Tamina probably would not want to leave the company at such a time, especially when she is on the verge of retirement.

Even though the company does not use her much, she has survived numerous rounds of releases over the years. Many fans believe that she has remained on the company's payroll throughout the years just because of her relationship with The Rock.

Unless Mercedes Mone persuades her to join AEW, Tamina will likely spend the rest of her career in the Stamford-based promotion.

Tamina may have competed in her final WWE Royal Rumble match in 2023

The 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event was the last major show which featured Tamina.

While speaking on the After The Bell podcast, Nia Jax disclosed that her cousin Tamina told her that the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble outing was potentially her last.

"So, you obviously know my cousin Tamina. She was like, 'I don't know sis, this might be my last Rumble.' And I'm like, 'Oh, no, is it your last Rumble? I would love be a part of it.' Cuz they had asked me the previous year. And just newly released, they had asked me to return for the Rumble and I said, was a very expletive, no. And so, this year I'm thinking like, 'if they ask me and if this is gonna be Tamina's last Rumble, I really wanna be a part of it.'"

Tamina was eliminated by Michelle McCool from the match. With The Rock on TKO's Board of Directors now, his cousin leaving WWE looks unlikely.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Will Tamina return to WWE programming? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion