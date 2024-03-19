Absent WWE Superstar resurfaces at AEW show

An absent WWE Superstar was spotted on AEW Dynamite last week. The promotion welcomed Mercedes Moné, fka Sasha Banks, at Big Business this past Wednesday night at the TD Garden in Boston.

Moné walked out of the company in 2022 alongside Naomi. They were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions but were unhappy with the creative direction and walked out during an episode of RAW. Mercedes Moné spent some time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and captured the IWGP Women's Championship. During the latest edition of Dynamite, Moné finally made her debut in AEW after months of rumors and speculations.

AEW star Saraya took to her Instagram story to share an image from this past Wednesday's edition of Dynamite. Bayley, Ruby Soho (formerly Ruby Riott), Naomi, and Tamina can be seen posing with the AEW star in the image. Tamina has not competed in a match since her loss to Mia Yim on the February 27, 2023 edition of Main Event.

Saraya shares photo with several superstars on Instagram.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell criticizes AEW's latest signing

Mercedes Moné is a star and has the potential to bring new fans to All Elite Wrestling's product. However, she has already stated that she plans on leaving the promotion to return to WWE someday.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell spoke about Moné already revealing that she is planning to go back to WWE. Mantell noted that Moné dug herself a "political hole" with the comment, and he added that it was an odd comment to make just after signing with AEW.

"Mercedes dug herself a bit of a political hole right after she got there. She has no sooner got to AEW and somebody asked her, 'Will you ever be back to WWE"' and she said, 'Oh yeah, I'm certain I'll be back there sometime'. I'm like wait, isn't this a little too soon? You just got there," he said.

All Elite Wrestling has established itself as a viable alternative to the Stamford-based promotion and another place for talented wrestlers to work. Only time will tell if Moné will be the draw for fans the company is hoping for.

Poll : Have you missed Tamina on WWE television? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion