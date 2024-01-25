Is The Rock's daughter Ava the first woman GM in WWE? Exploring the past 

The Rock is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars not only in professional wrestling but in Hollywood also. In addition, The Great One has also become the latest expansion to the TKO Board of Directors. Now, the daughter of Rock, Ava, also obtained a major position on NXT as she became the NXT General Manager.

For those unaware, after getting rehired, William Regal made his first on-screen television appearance during the latest episode of the developmental brand. During this cameo, Regal declared Ava the GM of NXT, which came as a surprise to many fans. However, one of the major questions that have arisen since then is whether Ava is the first woman to become General Manager in the Stamford-based promotion.

The answer to this question is no, as earlier Stephanie McMahon had already held the position in the company. The Billion Dollar Princess returned to WWE back in 2002 and was revealed as the SmackDown General Manager. However, she became GM of the blue brand at the age of 26, which was more senior than Ava, who is currently only 22 years of age.

This makes The Rock's daughter the youngest General Manager in the history of WWE at 22 years old. It will certainly be interesting to see how things unfold in the upcoming months, and how Ava servee as the GM of NXT.

John Cena discussed his previous comments on The Rock during Impaulsive TV

The latest episode of Impaulsive TV featured John Cena as the special guest on Logan Paul's show. The discussion between these two went from The Rock to Dominik Mysterio. However, during this, The Maverick tried to take a dig at The People's Champion by stating that he might have written his promo lines on his wrist on WWE RAW: Day 1.

The conversion also involved The Cenation Leader calling himself a hypocrite by stating that while he earlier used to mock The Rock for not coming back to WWE, he himself was also doing the same now.

Cena stated that:

“I spent years calling out The Rock, saying man if you love the business, you should be back, what a f****** hypocrite I am, I love the business, I should be back all the time, but I’m not,” Cena said.

WrestleMania 40 could indeed be one of the biggest spectacles in the history of WWE and if there is an addition of The Great One and The Cenation Leader, it will only serve to heighten the anticipation to a whole new level.

