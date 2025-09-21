Is The Rock in the WWE Hall of Fame?

WWE surprised fans at Wrestlepalooza with the announcement of the first inductee for the Hall of Fame Class of 2026. It's none other than former Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. The announcement was made by The Undertaker inside the arena, with Stephanie by his side. The Billion Dollar Princess was teary-eyed after hearing it from Taker and hugged him in an emotional moment.

The internet went wild with fans asking whether other WWE legends were part of the Hall of Fame. One such query doing the rounds was whether The Rock was also inducted. The answer is no. The Rock hasn't been inducted into the Hall of Fame yet. However, he did induct his father and grandfather into the Hall of Fame in 2008. As for The Rock, The Great One hasn't ended his WWE career and is still rumored to have a retirement match. Once he does, which is expected next year, he might be inducted into the HOF.

In WWE, generally, superstars are inducted into the Hall of Fame after ending their wrestling careers. They might have one or two special matches after being inducted, but that's uncommon. Rey Mysterio is currently an exception, as he was inducted in 2023 and has not retired yet. Besides Mysterio, others like Edge, Lita, Nikki Bella, Goldberg, Trish Stratus, and Kurt Angle have also wrestled after being inducted.

As for The Rock, he is tightly involved in a storyline where he is the Final Boss and is at loggerheads with the current Undisputed Champion, Cody Rhodes. However, he hasn't made any appearance since Elimination Chamber PLE earlier this year. Though there have been several rumors of his return, The Final Boss hasn't made a return to the Stamford-based promotion.

His corporate guy, John Cena, is also no longer the Undisputed Champion and has turned babyface. It remains to be seen how The Rock reacts to this, and if he would like to get his hands on the 17-time Champion, for the third and final time.

The Rock can return before John Cena's WWE retirement

The Rock can return before December 13, 2025, when John Cena wrestles his final WWE match. In fact, he can also be Cena's surprising last opponent. Rock can attack Cena before his retirement, setting up a final bout with The Last Real Champ.

It was also rumored that Brock Lesnar was working on the behest of The Rock all this while, and The Great One would himself reveal this to Cena. Rock could also come out and announce Lesnar as his next corporate guy.

Be that as it may, Rock and Cena are highly expected to engage in a verbal encounter at some point before Cena's retirement. The ball is now in The Rock's court, and he gets to decide how he wants his showdown with The Champ.

