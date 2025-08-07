3 Signs 48-year-old WWE legend is secretly working for The Rock

The Rock hasn't appeared in WWE since the Elimination Chamber PLE earlier this year. However, The Final Boss might be playing his cards from outside the ring. He didn't return at SummerSlam 2025, when it was widely anticipated that he would be there to ensure his corporate champ, John Cena, won against Cody Rhodes. But Cena lost his Undisputed WWE Championship, and The Rock was nowhere to be seen.

However, something shocking happened soon after that match. Brock Lesnar showed up in a shocking turn of events. This could very well be part of The Rock's plan. Lesnar went straight to the ring and delivered an F5 to Cena. He didn't say anything afterward and walked out.

However, if we read between the lines, we will see that this could all be The Great One's plan. In this article, we will list three signs that show the 48-year-old legend is indeed working on The Rock's instructions.

#3. Brock Lesnar returned right after John Cena's face turn at WWE SummerSlam

John Cena teased a face turn on SmackDown before The Biggest Party of the Summer. He even made an entrance at the SummerSlam match just like he used to do as a face. And after losing the match to Cody Rhodes, he hugged and congratulated The American Nightmare, thereby establishing that his heel turn was over.

And Brock Lesnar's entry happened right after that. The Rock might have been carefully watching Cena's actions and possibly knew in advance that The Champ could swerve after losing the match. As expected, Cena did turn face. So, it seems The Rock may have instructed Brock Lesnar to punish Cena by giving him an F5 in the middle of the ring.

#2. The Beast Incarnate had no reason to go after John Cena

Another sign that Brock Lesnar was following The Rock's instructions is that The Beast had no reason to go after John Cena at SummerSlam. In fact, if he wanted revenge, he could have gone after Cody Rhodes, the man who defeated Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023.

Instead, Lesnar delivered a finisher to John Cena, who is already retiring this year. Moreover, Lesnar has a remarkable record against Cena in singles matches. Out of 18 one-on-one bouts, The Beast has won 16, with Cena only winning two. Brock seemingly has no other reason to face the 17-time WWE Champion again. The only possible reason might be The Rock's orders. The Final Boss wants to teach a lesson to his former rival and could be using the 48-year-old to do it.

#1. The Rock needed another corporate guy in WWE after John Cena's retirement

A big sign that Brock Lesnar is secretly working for The Rock is that The Brahma Bull needed another superstar to be his corporate guy in WWE. John Cena is already retiring by the end of the year, even if he had retained his WWE Title against Cody Rhodes. Rock needed someone strong and credible, and Brock Lesnar is the perfect choice.

Lesnar still has at least two years of wrestling left, and being The Rock's guy would also allow him to override Triple H's instructions and work on his own terms. The cat might be out of the bag soon, and it will finally be revealed that The Beast Incarnate is indeed The Rock's man in WWE, after John Cena.

