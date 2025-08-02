John Cena confirms his character after surprise face turn on WWE SmackDown; reacts to the change

John Cena has reacted to his babyface turn from this week's WWE SmackDown. During the show's opening segment, he came face-to-face with his SummerSlam opponent, Cody Rhodes.Cena dethroned Rhodes with the help of Travis Scott at WrestleMania 41 to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. The win marked his 17th WWE world title win. He has already defended the title against two of his arch-rivals, Randy Orton and CM Punk.On Instagram, Cena reacted to his turn and seemingly confirmed that he will be a babyface from now on.Check out Cena's post on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCena turned heel by aligning with The Rock at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The Rock hasn't appeared on WWE television since Cena's heel turn. The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion was only assisted by Travis Scott at WrestleMania 41 despite rumors of The Great One's return.Vince Russo on John Cena's face turn before WWE SummerSlamVince Russo commented on John Cena's face turn on WWE SmackDown, stating that Cena had gone along with The Rock's vision all this time.Speaking on Writing With Russo, the veteran had this to say about the whole scenario:&quot;When I think about that, my biggest issue with that is, bro, what sense does that make? I mean Cena hasn't done.. (...) If Cena has done something to cause Rock to do that. But Cena's been a straightaway heel the whole, entire time. So, what would make Rock do that? 'Oh, I wanted Cody all along.'&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCena put Cody Rhodes on notice during his promo on SmackDown and seemingly confirmed that Travis Scott wouldn't be involved during their rematch at SummerSlam. The Last Real Champion boldly stated that he would be the only platinum rapper appearing on the premium live event to deal with The American Nightmare.