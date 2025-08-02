John Cena confirms his character after surprise face turn on WWE SmackDown; reacts to the change

  • home icon
By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 02, 2025 14:48 GMT
Cody Rhodes and John Cena (Image Credits: WWE.com)
John Cena has reacted to his babyface turn from this week's WWE SmackDown. During the show's opening segment, he came face-to-face with his SummerSlam opponent, Cody Rhodes.

Cena dethroned Rhodes with the help of Travis Scott at WrestleMania 41 to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. The win marked his 17th WWE world title win. He has already defended the title against two of his arch-rivals, Randy Orton and CM Punk.

On Instagram, Cena reacted to his turn and seemingly confirmed that he will be a babyface from now on.

Check out Cena's post on Instagram:

Cena turned heel by aligning with The Rock at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

The Rock hasn't appeared on WWE television since Cena's heel turn. The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion was only assisted by Travis Scott at WrestleMania 41 despite rumors of The Great One's return.

Vince Russo on John Cena's face turn before WWE SummerSlam

Vince Russo commented on John Cena's face turn on WWE SmackDown, stating that Cena had gone along with The Rock's vision all this time.

Speaking on Writing With Russo, the veteran had this to say about the whole scenario:

"When I think about that, my biggest issue with that is, bro, what sense does that make? I mean Cena hasn't done.. (...) If Cena has done something to cause Rock to do that. But Cena's been a straightaway heel the whole, entire time. So, what would make Rock do that? 'Oh, I wanted Cody all along.'"
Cena put Cody Rhodes on notice during his promo on SmackDown and seemingly confirmed that Travis Scott wouldn't be involved during their rematch at SummerSlam. The Last Real Champion boldly stated that he would be the only platinum rapper appearing on the premium live event to deal with The American Nightmare.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Edited by Arsh Das
