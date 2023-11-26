Is Triple H accidentally hurting one of WWE's top stars ahead of Survivor Series 2023? Why it might be the case

This year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event is set to feature many anticipated matches, including the Men's and Women's WarGames matches. Superstars like Gunther, Rhea Ripley, and The Miz are also part of this mega show.

However, despite having huge popularity among fans, LA Knight is one of the noticeable names who is now likely to miss this premium live event. The company hasn't announced anything for him, and we are just a few hours away from the Saturday event.

This raises speculation that Triple H might accidentally be neglecting The Megastar by not booking him on the card for Survivor Series. However, that doesn't seem to be the case, as the company might be planning a shift in the Bloodline Saga.

Knight has previously disclosed that he isn't finished with The Bloodline. Additionally, he also defeated Jimmy Uso in a singles match in a previous episode of the blue brand.

However, according to recent reports, the company is not planning for a rematch between Knight and Roman Reigns for Royal Rumble 2024, and they have other big plans for the Tribal Chief. This might be the reason behind not booking the 40-year-old star for Survivor Series, as the company might try to shift his storyline away from the Samoan faction.

Also, Knight aligned with Kevin Owens on the recent edition of SmackDown, indicating his departure from the Bloodline Saga.

So, in case the company books him, he might be involved in a match against the Samoan faction, which WWE doesn't seem to desire right now. However, he might likely face the Bloodline again when AJ Styles makes his comeback on SmackDown, where he, along with Styles, take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

The match might end with Styles pinning the Samoan member, eventually leading to a feud and a bout between Reigns and Styles at Royal Rumble 2024.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things unfold at Survivor Series 2023, as many believe Knight might still be part of the premium live event by replacing Randy Orton at the very last moment.

Updated match card for Survivor Series 2023

In the recent edition of WWE SmackDown, the company announced a major change to their official match lineup: Dragon Lee will replace Carlito after Santos Escobar attacked Carlito on the blue brand.

Now, the official match card for Survivor Series is as follows:

Gunther (c) vs. The Miz – Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark – Singles match for the Women's World Championship

Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Randy Orton & Seth Rollins vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh) & Drew McIntyre - Men's WarGames Match

Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Asuka, IYO SKY, & Kairi Sane) – Women's WarGames Match

Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar – Singles match

Overall, Survivor Series 2023 seems to be a jam-packed show with the possibility of multiple surprises & shockers.

