Is Triple H leaving WWE?

Triple H is the current Chief Content Officer in WWE. Under the creative leadership of The Game, the Stamford-based promotion is heading towards Money in the Bank 2025. Amidst this, a surprise rumor surfaced, sparking the possibility of The King of the Kings leaving the sports entertainment juggernaut.

WWE is presently working under the umbrella of TKO. One of the members of the TKO's board of directors happens to be The Rock. Interestingly, in a recent episode of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, former WWE employee Jonathan Coachman made a massive declaration.

The Coach revealed that Triple H and The Final Boss were involved in a power struggle in the company. He stated that he also spoke to two people who were closely involved in this situation, but he couldn't disclose their names. The former RAW commentator stated:

"From my time there and my time with The Rock, I know for a fact that he does not get along with Triple H. That does not go away. They've always been butting heads for years and years for a lot of different reasons. The reason I said on my show there's a big power struggle. Well, first of all, I've talked to two people close to the situation, and they've told me, but I can't tell you who they are, but I've got really good intel."

Additionally, Coachman also predicted that Triple H could be out of WWE in the next 18 months. Despite this surprising statement from Coachman, it's hard to say that The Cerebral Assassin will be leaving the company.

Even though it's probable that this is merely a rumour, and Triple H does not engage in a serious power struggle with TKO and The Rock. As of now, there is no confirmation of The Game leaving WWE, and the former 14-time World Champion continues to run the creative department of the company.

WWE Hall of Famer is concerned about Triple H's creative plans for the company

Over the past few months, the WWE Universe has seen many storylines. We have already gone past WrestleMania this year, which witnessed significant matches and resulted in new champions. In between this, Hall of Famer Bully Ray has expressed his concern about Triple H's creative plans for the promotion.

Ray also stated that Cody Rhodes finishing his story was the last massive wave in the company, and he is not quite sure when something similar will happen next.

The storyline of The American Nightmare was indeed a major success for the Stamford-based promotion. Fans were truly invested in the entire story, making Roman Reigns' title reign even more historic.

We have to wait for the rest of this year to see whether the company's CCO will be able to deliver any other big hits in 2025 or not.

