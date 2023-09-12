Is Vince McMahon losing his full control of WWE after tonight's RAW? Analyzing the truth

Tonight's edition of RAW will be marked as the final edition of the Vince McMahon era as the WWE-Endeavor deal will finally be completed. Additionally, the upcoming episode of the red brand will be the last show owned by McMahon.

After the news of the completion of this merger, the question arose of whether Vince McMahon would lose full control of WWE or would still retain some power after this deal.

As it was revealed in the official announcement, despite the merger, Vince McMahon will remain a major stakeholder in the Stamford-based promotion. However, his full majority power in WWE will be reduced as Endeavor will also hold a significant portion of the company.

As a major stakeholder, Vince will still hold some power within WWE, but after tonight's RAW, he won't be able to solely make major decisions regarding the future of the company. However, despite it being the last RAW of McMahon's era, there are no reports of the McMahon family appearing tonight.

Moreover, it's highly likely that the current storylines in the company will not face any consequences or changes after this merger deal with Endeavor.

What WWE has in store for us for the final edition of RAW of the Vince McMahon era

For the final RAW of the McMahon era, the company has already announced major high-profile and significant matches for the show. Rhea Ripley is set to defend her Women's World Title against Raquel Rodriguez, with Dominik Mysterio being banned from ringside.

Moreover, it has also been announced that Cody Rhodes will make his first appearance on tonight's show since Payback 2023. Additionally, Gunther is also set to celebrate his historic Intercontinental Championship reign, as he surpassed The Honky Tonk Man in the history books.

Also, the heated feud between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura will likely continue. However, it will be interesting to see whether Ricochet will be added to this mix, as he defeated the King of Strong Styles via disqualification last week. Meanwhile, as of right now, the company hasn't announced anything for Jey Uso, who made his return to RAW last week.

Despite this, the overall tonight's RAW already appears to be a jam-packed show for the fans. It will be interesting to see how things unfold on the show. An appearance from Vince McMahon or the entire McMahon family will surely add more value to the flagship show, as this marks the final RAW of the Vince McMahon era.

