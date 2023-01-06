Is Vince McMahon the true owner of WWE?

Vince McMahon's role in the creation and current standing of WWE is more than important. However, the promotion has grown over the years and it's no wonder that management has also changed.

World Wrestling Entertainment has seen many ever since its establishment in the early 1950s. Still, Vincent K. McMahon's operation, after buying it from his father in the 1980s and renaming it WWF, later WWE, sent the business flying. Since then, it has produced some of the biggest names in wrestling. The promotion is also the home of notable wrestlers like The Rock, John Cena, and Batista (Dave Bautista) who turned big-time Hollywood stars.

Since the company has been around for a long time and is a mainstream product now, it will be impossible to have Vince McMahon as the sole owner. Still, the 77-year-old holds around more than 69 thousand shares of Class A common stock, with the majority of Class B common stock at more than 28 million.

Due to his Class B stock, which represents 92% of the total shares of the company, he has the authority to make decisions and voting power despite his absence.

Vince McMahon retired from WWE in July 2022 after investigations into his alleged sexual misconduct began. However, he recently returned as part of the Board of Directors.

WWE Hall of Famer confesses superstars were more at ease after Vince McMahon's retirement

The retirement of McMahon has certainly caused a lot of talk in the sport. Although shocking, most fans were excited about the new management, along with a couple of superstars.

According to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, the locker room after Vince McMahon's retirement felt more laid back. He stated that although Vince has stepped down from his role, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon can handle the business.

"It was different, definitely. I think everybody is more at ease. With Vince McMahon there, you always gotta be attentive and ready, but it's more laid back now which, I'm not saying that's good or bad. It's really neither. Vince is great. He's the master of the business. He knew every facet of it and he was really good for it. He was the best thing that ever happened to the WWE. Unfortunately, he's not doing it anymore. I have a lot of faith in Triple H and Steph to carry the company from here"

It remains to be seen whether Vince's return to WWE will highly affect the product or if any other changes might occur backstage.

