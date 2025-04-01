Is the WWE European Tour over? Explaining the coming schedule for SmackDown and RAW

After more than two weeks, the WWE European Tour is officially over, with London, England, being the final stop. The company kicked off its European Tour on Friday, March 14, and 17 days later, it came to an end with the March 31 episode of RAW in London.

The company will return to its normal schedule as the talent flies back to the United States for the next episodes of RAW and SmackDown. This return to the normal schedule will also include the start time, which will be 8 PM ET.

As part of its deal with Netflix, the last three episodes of RAW, which took place in Brussels, Glasgow, and London, respectively, had a special start time so fans could watch the show live everywhere in the world.

As for the next European Tour, it will take place from August 22 to September 1 in Ireland (Dublin), the UK (Birmingham, Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester, Cardiff, Leeds), and France (Paris), which will also host the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event on Sunday, August 31.

CM Punk shares excitement about WWE European Tour; praises fans for their support

CM Punk was one of the main guys during the WWE European Tour and worked most of the shows, including a World Heavyweight Championship Match against Gunther in Vienna.

The Best in the World took to social media to express his excitement about the WWE European Tour and praise European WWE fans for their support.

"Thank you Bologna, Belfast, Nottingham, Glasgow, London, Vienna. Thank you Amsterdam. Overflowing with gratitude. Thank you fans. We appreciate you very much. (Homesick but having the time of my life)," CM Punk wrote on Instagram. [H/T 411 Mania]

The Best in the World now shifts his attention to his blockbuster Triple Threat Match with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, which will be the main event on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. It will be the first time that the Best in the World will headline the Showcase of the Immortals, even if no title will be on the line when he, The OTC, and The Visionary collide in Las Vegas.

