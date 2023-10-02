Is WWE finally preparing Gunther's biggest nightmare for a main roster debut? The signs are there!

Gunther has engraved his name on the pages of history in golden letters with his unprecedented Intercontinental Championship reign. However, it looks like his days as champion are seemingly coming to an end, as his biggest nightmare might soon be heading his way.

The name in question is none other than current NXT Superstar Ilja Dragunov. The Russian star was the one who ended The Ring General's 870-day NXT UK Title reign in 2021.

The Unbesiegbar recently won the NXT Championship at No Mercy by defeating Carmelo Hayes in a grueling matchup. This could be his last run with the developmental brand, as WWE might be preparing him for the bigger stages to cross paths with Gunther eventually.

One of the reasons he became the NXT Champion at this point could be to gain much-needed momentum before his main roster debut. Needless to say, Ilja Dragunov is a sheer force of nature who has wreaked havoc with his unfathomable strength on the roster.

The WWE Universe has been clamoring to see a clash between Gunther and Dragunov on the main roster, as the latter's main roster call-up might be just on the horizon. The Unbesiegbar could once again be The Ring General's nightmare if they clash for the Intercontinental Title.

Expand Tweet

Possible timeline for Gunther to lose his championship

The Ring General has been on a sublime run as the Intercontinental Champion, and WWE seemingly has huge plans for him. The 36-year-old is rumored to win the Royal Rumble next year and challenge the World Heavyweight Champion.

If that's something WWE has penciled in on its creative plans, he could lose the IC Title around the Royal Rumble 2024. Dropping the gold will help the Imperium leader catapult his status to the main event picture, leading to a marquee match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

However, if that's not the case, Gunther might walk into Philadelphia with his Intercontinental Championship, and that could potentially be the place where The Ring General's empire crumbles.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Brock Lesnar is also rumored to battle the 36-year-old in a high-voltage clash at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Needless to say, this is a bout that does not necessarily need a championship on the line.

Therefore, quite possibly, Gunther might lose his prestigious gold before WrestleMania 40. While Royal Rumble looks to be the perfect place, WWE might also pull the trigger early, leaving fans startled.