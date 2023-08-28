WWE saving two mega matches involving Gunther for 2024? Potential clues analyzed

Ever since his debut on the main roster, Gunther has been an indomitable force and is carving his path to the pinnacle of this industry. The Ring General has yet to face many dream opponents on the main roster, and the list has endless names.

Two of Gunther's potential matches that fans have longed to see are against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, it looks like WWE might be saving these two mega-matches for 2024. Rollins has never crossed paths with the Austrian star on the main roster, despite being on the same brand.

Therefore, it leaves an inkling that the company might be saving that match for a grander stage. Moreover, WWE had the perfect opportunity to put the Imperium leader in a match against either John Cena or Seth Rollins in the WWE Superstar Spectacle, as all three superstars will be part of it.

However, the Stamford-based promotion seemingly avoided that, which might be a major tease that WWE is cooking these two blockbuster matches for a bigger stage next year. While Gunther is currently the Intercontinental Champion, Seth Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion.

Therefore, an encounter between the two at this point looks implausible, but they are destined to face each other at some point. On the other hand, a feud between John Cena and The Ring General could possibly take place at next year's Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 40.

Possible venue where Gunther might lose his title

The Ring General has been surmounting odds and carving his path to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. Over the last few years, WWE has seemed intent on setting new records.

WWE possibly wants Gunther to surpass Honky Tonk Man's legendary record and inscribe his name in the history books. However, once that is done, the company could be planning to launch the 36-year-old to a bigger stage.

Therefore, Royal Rumble 2023 looks to be the perfect stage for The Ring General to lose his Intercontinental Championship. Xero News reported that WWE has huge plans for him and is contemplating making him win the Royal Rumble next year.

With the Stamford-based promotion possibly looking to launch him in the main event picture, they could gracefully take the title away from him at the Royal Rumble.

Gunther is the greatest Intercontinental Champion of this modern era, and it will be interesting to see who eventually dethrones The Ring General.