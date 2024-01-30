Is WWE gearing up for multi-time champion’s main roster comeback? Analyzing massive RAW teaser

In recent times, WWE has witnessed various superstars' debuts, comebacks, and promotions. While the likes of CM Punk and Randy Orton made their returns to the Stamford-based promotion, Dragon Lee and Carmelo Hayes were promoted to the main roster recently.

Similarly, it seems the Triple H-led company is preparing for another superstar's main roster comeback. The star in question is Bron Breakker. On Monday Night RAW, Breakker got his video package, which hinted at him being part of the red brand.

However, moments later, things took an unexpected turn. During a backstage segment, Adam Pearce introduced Nick Aldis to RAW's newest acquisition, Andrade. While Aldis quickly congratulated him and wanted to continue speaking business, he got a call from Bron Breakker.

This segment has led to confusion about where the NXT star will go. Regardless of which brand WWE chooses to place Breakker in, one thing is sure: he is ready to be called up to the main roster. Previously, Bron Breakker wrestled on RAW twice.

The first time he wrestled on the red brand, Breakker teamed up with Tommaso Ciampa to beat The Dirty Dawgs. In his next match on the red brand, Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler to win the NXT Championship. Hence, it will be interesting to see what he achieves on the red brand.

Wrestling Veteran says Bron Breakker is not better than top WWE Superstar

On NXT, Bron Breakker's performances on the mic and inside the ring have led many to believe he is one of the greatest upcoming talents. This has also led to many thinking that the NXT standout is one of the perfect wrestlers in the promotion to end Gunther's reign.

However, the one man who does not think the same is Vince Russo. During an episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer mentioned he refuses to believe that WWE sees more value in Breakker than Gunther.

"I can't believe, I just can't believe at this point in time they see more value in Bron Breakker than Gunther. I mean, that would shock me if they are looking at it that way because first of all bro, he is not a big guy... He has got the bloodlines of the Steiners, but the great things about the Steiners were they had the 'It' factor and they both had very different personalities." [From 13:24 onwards]

Whether WWE chooses Breakker to end Gunther's streak or not, the former is expected to have a great career if he can continue his performances. It will also be interesting to see which brand he goes to.

