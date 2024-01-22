WWE veteran does not think rising superstar is better than Gunther (Exclusive)

Despite significant fan support, a WWE veteran believes that Gunther still outclasses another rising superstar on the roster.

The superstar in question is Bron Breakker. While he is one of the top names in NXT, he has yet to receive any significant push on the main roster. An exceptionally talented superstar, many believe that Breakker has it in him to reach the top rungs of the Stamford-based promotion.

However, Vince Russo does not think the time is ripe right now for Bron Breakker to be brought in to end Gunther's Intercontinental title reign if it happens. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran stated:

"I can't believe, I just can't believe at this point in time they see more value in Bron Breakker than Gunther. I mean, that would shock me if they are looking at it that way because first of all bro, he is not a big guy... He has got the bloodlines of the Steiners, but the great things about the Steiners were they had the 'It' factor and they both had very different personalities." [From 13:24 onwards]

Gunther also wants a match with Bron Breakker in the future in WWE

The Ring General was clearly very impressed with Breakker's talent, judging by his words.

Speaking on The Rob Brown Show, Gunther recalled his past match with the rising WWE Superstar and stated:

"I enjoyed that match. It was kind of a little bit rushed because it was my transition to the main roster. So I was always kinda like it had to happen. I wish we could've done it with a little more build to it on a bigger platform. But he's young and I just got started on the main roster. I'm very confident that in the next years in the future we will run into each other again." [From 05:45 to 06:06]

It remains to be seen if the two will meet again in the WWE ring someday.

