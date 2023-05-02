Is WWE legend Edge a real-life Viking? All you need to know about his ancestry

WWE Superstar Edge hails from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest pro wrestlers the nation has produced. However, his ancestry isn't limited to Canada but spread out enough to make him a Viking.

The Rated-R Superstar recently appeared on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast. During the conversation, Paul asked whether or not Edge was Scandinavian, and the former WWE Champion had an interesting response.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he underwent a DNA test to find out his roots, and that led him to discover that he's actually a Viking. The seafaring tribe hails from regions like Sweden, Norway, and Finland.

“So I’ve never met my dad, it’s just me and my mom. So from my mom’s side: Scottish, Irish. So I did the migratory path, I did the DNA, whatever in me and all that stuff. So, the migratory path is Fennoscandia, like forty-eight percent or fifty percent. So, Sweden, Norway, Finland. Then, it goes down to the Orkney Isles, the Scottish Orkney Isles, down to Ireland, across to Iceland, and then to Canada.” (1:03:09 - 1:03:36)

While Edge may not be living like a Viking, he does have the blood of the warrior tribe flowing through his veins.

Edge played the role of a Viking in popular TV series

While the WWE Universe knows and loves him as The Rated-R Superstar, Adam Copeland is also a popular actor. He played the role of Kjetill in the historical drama TV series Vikings.

He debuted in the show's fifth season and reprised his role in the program's final season.

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR Three years ago today I said good bye to Kjetill and my time on Vikings. What an amazing experience I’ll forever be grateful for. And man, a lot has changed since then. Three years ago today I said good bye to Kjetill and my time on Vikings. What an amazing experience I’ll forever be grateful for. And man, a lot has changed since then. https://t.co/hI60hjLfmk

His role in season five didn't include much physicality, and fans got to see a different side of him as part of the show. However, season six had several battle scenes and violence. This brought the Vikings character closer to what The Rated-R Superstar's unhinged persona is like on WWE TV.

Edge is currently working in WWE and was drafted to WWE SmackDown during the 2023 Draft. The recently concluded event has mixed up the roster and opened doors for new opportunities and fresh storylines for The Rated-R Superstar.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes