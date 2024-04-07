Is WWE no longer PG-13? Exploring Triple H's comments on the recent use of blood and swear words 

WWE's Head of Creative Triple H addressed the recent use of blood and swear words on weekly television. On the Road to WrestleMania, we have seen The Rock not following the company's PG-13 rules, with him using profanity on his social media and weekly promo segments. The wrestling world also saw Cody Rhodes getting busted open last month at the hands of The Final Boss.

It is uncommon to see blood and the use of swear words in The Stamford-based company and many wondered why Triple H did not take any action. Most believed that The Final Boss could do so because he is technically the boss given his position within TKO's Board of Directors.

Now, Triple H shed more light on the matter when he appeared on Logan Paul's ImPaulsive podcast. Hunter was asked about the blood and the swear words used during The Rock's segments, and The Game explained that doing something out of the ordinary is powerful when the time is right.

"The Rock says something, given his position and disruptor, and the guy coming in from the outside, it's believable that he has that leeway and doesn't care. And, he can do those things and it's shocking because it is not been that way. Cody gets busted open the other day, it's shocking, especially in the right scenario, it's powerful. It meant a lot. If that happens all the time, who cares? So, it is not a shift of philosophy, it's just when it is needed, pull the trigger. But the discipline is only pulling the trigger when it really means something," he said.

WWE's Chief Content Officer explained that if the company did this all the time like it did during The Attitude Era, the reactions to blood and the f-bombs wouldn't be anything like what it is now.

Now that WWE has been PG-13 for so long, the crowd reactions are massive whenever anyone crosses the limit and makes the segment different. Hence, the promotion is not done with PG-13 rules, but using non-PG content in moderation is what helps push the product with the crowd.

Paul Heyman bestowed Triple H with an amazing claim at WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Paul Heyman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2024 by Roman Reigns. Several superstars such as Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Randy Orton, and others were seated in the front row along with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

The Wiseman gave an extremely passionate speech about his career in the business, mentioning ECW, WCW, being The Advocate to Brock Lesnar, and The Special Counsel to Roman Reigns, among others. However, it was what he said about Triple H that struck a note.

During the speech, Paul Heyman with all his might and passion claimed that he was forever going to be a "Paul Levesque guy." This plays off on CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns being known as Paul Heyman guys.

