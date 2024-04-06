"I’m a Paul Levesque Guy," declares Bloodline member proudly

A Bloodline member has publicly made it known that he is a Triple H Guy.

Paul Heyman and Triple H go way back. Today, the two veterans are at the very top of the pro wrestling business. While Heyman manages quite possibly the greatest faction in WWE today, The Bloodline, Triple H is doing very well as the head of creative.

Ahead of his WWE Hall of Fame induction, Paul Heyman posted a photo of himself with Triple H. The Bloodline member wrote in the caption that he was a Paul Levesque Guy.

Heyman and Triple H were fierce rivals more than a decade ago. A returning Brock Lesnar engaged in a feud with Triple H in 2012/13, with Heyman managing The Beast Incarnate.

Triple H is regarded by many as one of the greatest heels in WWE history. He has done it all in the business and is a 14-time world champion. The Cerebral Assassin announced his retirement from pro-wrestling at WrestleMania 38 two years ago. He received an insanely loud ovation at The Show of Shows when he put his boots in the ring and thanked the fans.

Meanwhile, Paul Heyman will be accompanying Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline for their matches at WrestleMania 40.

