Is WWE making a huge mistake with 4-time world champion? Looking at the issue ahead of Clash at the Castle

WWE's upcoming premium live event, Clash at the Castle, is on the horizon and the feuds and storylines for the show have started to shift gears. However, the Stamford-based promotion is seemingly floundering with the current Women's Champion Bayley. The Role Model will defend her title against Piper Niven at the upcoming spectacle in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 15, 2024.

The company is arguably making a huge mistake by pitting the former Damage CTRL leader against the Scottish star at Clash at the Castle. Niven is undeniably one of the most talented stars on the main roster. However, she has been a victim of poor booking lately and has been involved in lackluster storylines, hurting her credibility.

The fact that Bayley will defend her championship against a superstar who lacks momentum and credibility is a major flaw that the company has overlooked. Besides, the match between Piper Niven and The Role Model has come out of nowhere. It is a random bout that has been added to the card to seemingly book Niven for the upcoming spectacle, which will be held in her home country.

Trending

While it may be debatable, it is quite evident that WWE has been floundering with Bayley's championship reign. The Stamford-based promotion should have booked her in compelling feuds and long-term storylines, especially after how heroically she overcame Damage CTRL and captured the coveted gold at WrestleMania XL.

Expand Tweet

It is therefore a grave error on the part of WWE to book Piper Niven against the four-time world champion at Clash at the Castle without a strong story or build. The company should have built Niven as a formidable challenger and a legitimate threat before putting her in a WWE Women's Championship feud against Bayley.

What's in store for Bayley at Clash at the Castle 2024?

Bayley's match against Piper Niven at Clash at the Castle will mark her second Women's Title defense at a premium live event. At Backlash France, she defended the gold against Tiffany Stratton and Naomi.

There's a good possibility that Chelsea Green could try to interfere in the match to cost the reigning champion a potential win. Regardless, The Role Model is expected to successfully retain the WWE Women's Championship against Niven at the upcoming spectacle.

Expand Tweet

The Stamford-based promotion could continue Bayley's storyline with Piper Niven and Chelsea Green for a month or two, stretching it beyond the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. Besides, there is also a possibility that a returning star could confront The Role Model in Glasgow, Scotland, right after her match.

If it happens, it could sow the seeds of a fresh feud for the WWE Women's Championship. It remains to be seen what transpires at Clash at the Castle and what's in store for Bayley and her championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback