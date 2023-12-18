Is WWE planning a blockbuster Fatal 4-Way match for Royal Rumble 2024? Analyzing the possibility

We are still five weeks away from Royal Rumble 2024, and WWE has started building the storylines for the premium live event. One of the feuds that has currently kept fans invested is between Roman Reigns and Randy Orton.

The Viper has been waiting for a long time to get a piece of Undisputed Champion, and he has made his intentions clear. On last week's episode of SmackDown, Orton stated that he was coming after Reigns' title. However, LA Knight is also on the same line, wanting to get his hands on The Tribal Chief.

On the other hand, AJ Styles' return last week to the blue brand has given a clear idea that he is on a rampage to exact vengeance on Roman Reigns. Therefore, with all three superstars in the mix and having a common goal, fans believe that it might culminate in a Fatal Four-Way match at Royal Rumble 2024.

However, WWE currently has no such plans for a multi-person feud for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Royal Rumble is one of the traditional premium live events, and the company seemingly wants to have a classic one-on-one match for Roman Reigns.

Therefore, the possibility of a Fatal Four-Way match for his title at the January spectacle is quite low.

Who will Roman Reigns face at the Royal Rumble 2024?

Roman Reigns' storyline is currently in an interesting phase as Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles are all in the same race, wanting to get their hands on The Tribal Chief. It seems one superstar will get the opportunity to settle the score with the Undisputed Champion at Royal Rumble 2024.

The superstar in question is The Apex Predator, Randy Orton. Ever since his return, Orton has had one goal in mind: to take out all the members of The Bloodline. He sent an ultimatum to Roman Reigns last week on SmackDown that he was coming after his championship.

Although Knight and Styles are also in the mix, WWE might keep their rivalry with Reigns on hold for now. It is because the Stamford-based promotion is currently red-hot on Randy Orton and his revenge story with The Bloodline, which culminates with The Tribal Chief.

Therefore, The Viper could face The Head of the Table at Royal Rumble 2024 in a blockbuster match. The storyline on SmackDown is seemingly shaping in that direction. WWE gave a glimpse of it on last week's episode of SmackDown in the segment between Reigns and Orton.