Triple H may have quietly made major change to Roman Reigns' title; analyzing potential hint from WWE SmackDown

Changes are an inevitable part of WWE programming, and fans have seen many of them under Triple H's regime. It looks like the WWE CCO might have furtively made yet another major change related to Roman Reigns' title.

The Tribal Chief graced his presence on the latest episode of SmackDown, along with his coveted title. He was involved in an enthralling segment with Randy Orton in the opening of the show, which received quite a reaction from fans.

However, what became the highlight of the segment was when Orton addressed Reigns' title as the WWE Championship instead of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Previously, LA Knight did the same thing when he called it the WWE Title; therefore, it has raised quite a few eyebrows now.

It seems Triple H might have changed the title's name and started to address it as the WWE Championship from now on. It is because the WWE Title has a rich legacy and has been the personification of greatness. It has been held by legends and icons over the decades.

Hence, the company might have started considering the current title as the WWE Title to preserve its rich legacy. However, Roman Reigns' title is still listed as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the official website.

The company might have attached the "Universal" name only because of Reigns' iconic reign, which began with it in 2021. After The Tribal Chief loses the Universal Title, Triple H might officially rename it the WWE Championship.

Is Triple H planning a new direction for Roman Reigns' title?

It has been over three years since Roman Reigns has been holding the championship on the main roster. With Reigns rarely defending his title, the WWE Universe has often expressed their vexation regarding it.

Triple H might be planning a new direction for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship next year. The WWE CCO could be contemplating taking the title away from Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The current storyline has been seemingly shaping in that direction as WWE has been building Cody Rhodes for a grand moment. From the looks of it, The American Nightmare could be the one to lock horns with the 38-year-old next year at The Showcase of the Immortals.

WrestleMania 40 could be the place where Triple H finally pulls the trigger and coronates a new Undisputed Champion in the form of Cody Rhodes by making him dethrone Roman Reigns, heralding a new era.

