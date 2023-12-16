Roman Reigns to surpass Bruno Sammartino's legendary reign? Know where he will rank in the list

Ever since winning the Universal Championship, Roman Reigns has been surpassing records and inscribing his name on the pages of history. His iconic title reign has transcended milestones, leaving legends and Hall of Famers behind.

The Tribal Chief is walking towards yet another piece of glory as he is set to surpass WWE legend Bruno Sammartino's historic title reign of 1,237 days. It happens to be the Hall of Famer's second-longest title reign in WWE.

The four reigns at the top of the elite list are Bruno Sammartino (2,803 days), Bob Backlund (2,135 days), Hulk Hogan (1,404 days), and Bruno Sammartino again (1,237 days).

As of December 15, Roman Reigns has been the champion for 1,201 days and is in the fifth position on the list. If he continues to march on the same path, Reigns will surpass Sammartino's 1,237-day reign on January 21, 2024.

He will solidify his spot at the 4th position on the list of longest title reigns in WWE's history. It will indeed be a monumental moment that would epitomize the greatness of The Tribal Chief.

When will Roman Reigns' iconic title reign come to an end?

It has been more than three years now since the WWE Universe ushered in the era of The Tribal Chief, as the latter has been unstoppable since winning the Universal Champion in 2020.

He has vanquished every opponent in his path and went on to create several milestones. However, WrestleMania 40 could be the place where Roman Reigns' iconic reign comes to an end.

Currently, the person who is rumored to dethrone The Tribal Chief is WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is on a mission to finish his story, which he failed to do at WrestleMania 39.

WWE has dropped many subtle hints that Cody will be the one to lock horns with Roman at The Showcase of the Immortals next year in what would be the second chapter in their epic rivalry.

There's a very good possibility that The Prodigal Son will dethrone Roman Reigns by putting an end to his iconic title reign in Philadelphia next year. WrestleMania 40 could be the dawn of a new era in WWE.

