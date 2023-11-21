Roman Reigns most likely to lose at WrestleMania 40? Exploring potential hint that sparks the belief

Roman Reigns has achieved a level of stardom where getting a glimpse of him is no less than a matter of merrymaking. The Tribal Chief has been sitting on his throne, holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, his days as the champion might be nearing at a galloping speed. The recent developments indicate that Reigns might lose his title at WrestleMania 40 next year.

WWE has recently released the poster of Bash In Berlin, which is set to take place in Germany next year along with the go-home edition of SmackDown. While many prominent stars are featured on the poster, Roman Reigns is nowhere to be found.

It is going to be WWE's one of the major international events next year, and Reigns' absence leaves a big question mark about his status as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns is a megastar in WWE, and the company would have put him in the centermost position if he were to appear in the grand show. Therefore, The Tribal Chief could possibly lose his title to his rumored opponent, Cody Rhodes, at WrestleMania 40.

The prospect of it happening is good, as WWE has been advertising Rhodes for the premium live event in Germany. Moreover, there have been reports of him facing the Head of the Table at The Showcase of the Immortals next year.

Possibility of Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 is still a few months away, but the rumors and reports have transcended time. One of the matches that is heavily rumored and speculated is Cody Rhodes taking on The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed Title.

With WWE eradicating Roman Reigns from the promotional posters of Bash In Berlin and SmackDown taking place in Germany, Reigns' indomitable reign looks to be in jeopardy.

There's a good possibility that The American Nightmare will dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40 if WWE is planning a second chapter between the two superstars.

The company will seemingly avoid handing a loss to Cody Rhodes yet again at The Show of Shows. It will completely derail his red-hot momentum in his journey to finish his story.

Moreover, there have also been rumors that Roman could go on hiatus after possibly losing at WrestleMania 40. With Reigns' absence from the poster and Rhodes occupying the center, it might hint at what's likely to happen.

Therefore, there's a very good possibility that Roman Reigns' mighty empire might collapse at the hands of The American Nightmare at The Grandest Stage of Them All next year in Philadelphia.

