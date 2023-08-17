Potential update on Roman Reigns' future with WWE after WrestleMania 40 - Reports

Roman Reigns has broke several WWE records as the Undisputed Universal Champion since he won the title. However, fans often wonder what's next for The Tribal Chief after he drops the title. According to a new report, Reigns might be done with the company for a while after WrestleMania 40.

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes. The Tribal Chief barely made it out of the match with the title after Solo Sikoa provided outside assistance in the main event of the show.

According to a new report from Xero News, Reigns might be taking some time away from WWE for a while to shoot for a movie after WrestleMania 40. The report also states that Reigns will not be a full-time performer after Mania, and Backlash 2024 will be the last event of the year for him. Check it out:

"Roman will stop being a full time performer after mania. It’s possible backlash will be his last match for 2024. Roman is signed to a talent agency and has a big movie role next year."

Expand Tweet

However, there is no update on who he will face at WrestleMania 40 and if he drops the title before going on a potential hiatus from WWE.

Roman Reigns currently has no title defense announced after WWE SummerSlam 2023

After defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, The Bloodline started to collapse as Jimmy and Jey Uso lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Roman Reigns lost faith in The Usos and decided to go after the titles alongside Solo Sikoa at WWE Night of Champions 2023. Instead, Jimmy Uso cost them the match and left The Bloodline.

Later, Jey Uso also left the stable and reunited with his brother to take down Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The Usos were successful in taking them down Jey even pinned Roman at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 for the first time in almost 4 years.

However, Jimmy tuned on his brother at the Biggest Party of The Summer when Jey was just moments away from becoming the new Tribal Chief and the Undisputed Universal Champion.

Currently, the company has announced no challenger for Roman Reigns' Undisputed Universal Championship, and it looks like The Tribal Chief won't defend the title anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on The Tribal Chief's run? Sound off in the comment section below.