Is WWE recreating Roman Reigns in 25-year-old star? Comparing their wrestling careers so far

Roman Reigns’ ascent to the top of WWE is incredible. The WWE Superstar is one of if not the most accomplished performers on the roster today, with his current title run referred to as the greatest since Bruno Sammartino and Hulk Hogan.

Roman Reigns’ victory over Cody Rhodes (the biggest babyface the company has seen in years) at WrestleMania 39 speaks volumes of WWE’s faith in him as a certified main-eventer. After all, he hasn’t been pinned for the company’s top title in over 900 days, a feat only matched by Pedro Morales, Bob Backlund, Sammartino, and Hogan.

Having said that, The Tribal Chief’s chokehold of WWE will end someday, and the company will have to figure out a way to create the next mega superstar, or have they already?

WWE recreating Roman Reigns will have significant implications for the company now that Endeavor controls them. It seems that WWE is already molding a certain superstar in Orlando, Florida, to be the next Roman Reigns. The competitor in question is none other than Bron Breakker.

The 25-year-old held the NXT Championship for a combined 362 days before he dropped it to Carmelo Hayes at Stand & Deliver. Breakker turned heel on Mello and his partner Trick Williams on the following episode of WWE NXT, something the fans had been wanting for a long time.

The heel turn led to many fans drawing parallels between Breakker and Reigns. Both changed the trajectory of their careers after being good guys for an extended period. In Reigns’ case, he was a heel in NXT and stayed the same when he was moved to the main roster along with his former Shield brothers, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. Both won their first titles while being babyfaces and were eventually dismissed by fans before they finally turned heel.

On the April 11, 2023, episode of WWE NXT, Bron Breakker explained his actions during a segment with Chase University. Breakker said he felt the NXT Championship was a curse on his career. He then offered his sport in the no. 1 contender’s match to Duke Hudson before accidentally taking out Andre Chase with a vicious spear.

Is WWE Recreating Roman Reigns in Bron Breakker?

Bron Breakker’s heel turn offers WWE fans a fresh perspective into the former top babyface. It also allows them to explore Breakker’s run as a babyface because they now have a reference point for comparison.

The 25-year-old was always meant to be the top guy, just like Roman Reigns, but the polarizing fan reaction forced WWE to pull the trigger on a heel turn.

WWE may have found their next Roman Reigns in Bron Breakker. The only thing that remains to be seen is how the main roster fans will react to the former NXT Champion when he finally makes his way to either SmackDown or RAW.

Do you believe Bron Breakker is the second coming of Reigns? Let us know in the comments!

